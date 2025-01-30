Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians have the initiative on the battlefield near the village of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast now and are constantly trying to storm the logistics routes of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: Stanislav Kocherha, deputy commander of the unmanned systems battalion of the 15th Kara-Dag National Guard Brigade, on air with Suspilne Novyny, as quoted by Army.Inform

Details: Kocherha said that weather conditions were a particular problem. It is a period of heavy fog, which makes it difficult for drone operators to work. Nevertheless, the drone operators continue to work and cover the infantry, although the losses of UAVs in such conditions are higher. Ukrainian forces have to adapt every day.

Quote: "This is a drone war. And the winner is the one who uses drones most effectively and has their drones reaching deeper. On our front, we are fighting against the most elite pilots, and we feel the enemy's influence a lot. So we have to adapt to these conditions and try to work as efficiently as possible."

