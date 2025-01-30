Thirteen civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Thursday, 30 January 2025, 13:06
Russian forces have targeted the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 30 January.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: An initial report from Donetsk Oblast Military Administration indicated that at least five people, including an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, had been injured in the attack.
Later, the number of injured had risen to eight.
As of 13:37, it became known that 13 people had been injured, including 2 children.
