Thirteen civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 30 January 2025, 13:06
aftermath of the shelling on 30.01.25 in Kramatorsk. photo - “Suspilne. Donbass”

Russian forces have targeted the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 30 January.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: An initial report from Donetsk Oblast Military Administration indicated that at least five people, including an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, had been injured in the attack.

Later, the number of injured had risen to eight.

As of 13:37, it became known that 13 people had been injured, including 2 children.

 

Donetsk Oblastwar
