All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February

Tetyana Vysotska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
Stock Photo: Getty Images

During the informal European Union summit scheduled to take place on Monday, 3 February, in Brussels, leaders may address statements made by new US president Donald Trump concerning Greenland, along with military support for Ukraine under the current geopolitical circumstances.

Source: a high-ranking EU official, speaking to European Pravda on condition of anonymity

Details: The summit, described as an "informal offsite security summit" (a new meeting format proposed by President of the European Council António Costa), is expected to cover Trump's remarks on Greenland and the war in Ukraine, assessing their impact on EU security.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Neither Greenland nor Ukraine appears as separate agenda items, but they are likely to be discussed. Concerning Greenland, any initiative would probably come from the Danish prime minister. The issue of Ukraine is also expected to come up, given the substantial military support provided by the EU." 

More details: Additionally, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been invited to the summit. Discussions about Ukraine are expected to focus on coordinating military support plans between EU member states and the UK.

The European Council confirmed that a meeting with Starmer is scheduled to take place over dinner with all 27 EU leaders in attendance.

Advertisement:

Moreover, EU leaders plan to exchange views with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a working lunch, focusing on the relationship between NATO and EU member states, not all of which are part of the Alliance.

On the morning of 3 February, the leaders will meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, followed by a closed-door discussion on the EU's relations with the new US administration.

Background: European Council President António Costa has invited EU member-state leaders to the informal summit on 3 February, which will centre on European defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUTrump
Advertisement:
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
EU
EU discusses return to gas purchases from Russia – Financial Times
EU court refuses to lift sanctions against Russian foreign minister's son-in-law
EU plans to impose tariffs on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, Bloomberg reports
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo
22:49
Drone attack halts oil transit at Russian Ust-Luga port, Bloomberg reports
21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
20:17
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy Musk supports German far-right and what consequences it may have
19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
19:19
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
19:07
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
19:06
Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: