EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February

During the informal European Union summit scheduled to take place on Monday, 3 February, in Brussels, leaders may address statements made by new US president Donald Trump concerning Greenland, along with military support for Ukraine under the current geopolitical circumstances.

Source: a high-ranking EU official, speaking to European Pravda on condition of anonymity

Details: The summit, described as an "informal offsite security summit" (a new meeting format proposed by President of the European Council António Costa), is expected to cover Trump's remarks on Greenland and the war in Ukraine, assessing their impact on EU security.

Quote: "Neither Greenland nor Ukraine appears as separate agenda items, but they are likely to be discussed. Concerning Greenland, any initiative would probably come from the Danish prime minister. The issue of Ukraine is also expected to come up, given the substantial military support provided by the EU."

More details: Additionally, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been invited to the summit. Discussions about Ukraine are expected to focus on coordinating military support plans between EU member states and the UK.

The European Council confirmed that a meeting with Starmer is scheduled to take place over dinner with all 27 EU leaders in attendance.

Moreover, EU leaders plan to exchange views with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a working lunch, focusing on the relationship between NATO and EU member states, not all of which are part of the Alliance.

On the morning of 3 February, the leaders will meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, followed by a closed-door discussion on the EU's relations with the new US administration.

Background: European Council President António Costa has invited EU member-state leaders to the informal summit on 3 February, which will centre on European defence.

