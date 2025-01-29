All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU court refuses to lift sanctions against Russian foreign minister's son-in-law

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 29 January 2025, 15:40
EU court refuses to lift sanctions against Russian foreign minister's son-in-law
Alexander Vinokurov. Photo: TASS

The Court of Justice of the European Union has upheld sanctions against Russian businessman Alexander Vinokurov, who is married to the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Source: European Pravda, citing the judgment posted on the court's website

Details: Vinokurov, the president of Marathon Group and the majority stakeholder in food retail giant Magnit, had petitioned the court to consider his complaint seeking the lifting of sanctions as reasonable.

Advertisement:

He also sought to invalidate an EU Council ruling imposing restrictive measures against him for activities that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, with all associated costs and fees to be payable by the EU Council.

In the official EU documents, Vinokurov is identified as "a businessperson involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Russian government".

The court judgment outlined the following reasons for his inclusion and continued listing in the sanctions register.

Advertisement:

Quote: "[The applicant] is a Russian businessman with interests in food retail, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and infrastructure. He holds executive positions at the investment company Marathon Group and the largest Russian food retail chain, Magnit." 

Details: It also noted that he is married to Ekaterina Vinokurova, the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and that his father, Semyon Vinokurov, previously headed the Russian state enterprise Stolichnye Apteki and is considered a leading figure in the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

Quote: "Thus, [the applicant] has close ties to the Russian government and is actively involved in sectors of the economy that are key sources of revenue for the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine."

Details: It was further noted that on 24 February 2022, following the initial stages of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Vinokurov attended a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian government officials, along with 36 other businessmen, to discuss the impact of Western sanctions.

Quote: "The fact that he was invited to this meeting indicates that he is part of Putin’s inner circle and that he supports or engages in actions and policies that undermine or threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, as well as its stability and security." 

Details: The court added that this is further confirmed by Vinokurov's close personal ties to Lavrov, "who is responsible for Russia's aggression and policies that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence".

Lavrov himself and members of his family such as Vinokurov are subject to Western sanctions.

Background: 

  • On 16 December, the Council of the European Union adopted the 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, which included North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.
  • The EU’s upcoming 16th sanctions package against Russia is expected to target aluminium, agricultural products, the shadow fleet, LNG, and Russian banks.

Support UP or become our patron!

EULavrov
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
EU
EU plans to impose tariffs on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, Bloomberg reports
EU prepares sanctions against Russian aluminium, 15 banks and shadow fleet – Bloomberg
EU will not impose total ban on Russian liquified natural gas in new sanctions package, says Politico
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: