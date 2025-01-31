All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Fire at Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia suspected to be arson – photo

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 31 January 2025, 15:39
Fire at Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia suspected to be arson – photo
The scene of the fire at the Ukrainian restaurant. Photo: ERR

A fire broke out on Friday, 31 January, at the Ukrainian restaurant Slava Ukraini in the Telliskivi district of Tallinn, Estonia. Authorities suspect arson.

Source: ERR, an Estonian media outlet, citing law enforcement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Britta Sepp, spokesperson for the Estonian Police and Border Guard Department, reported that the police received a report of the fire early on 31 January at 04:45 in northern Tallinn.

Advertisement:

Quote from Britta Sepp: "According to our preliminary information, it may have been arson. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated in criminal proceedings under the section on damage and destruction of property. This is a preliminary legal assessment as evidence is still being collected." 

 
Photo: ERR

More details: Siim Palu, head of communications of the Northern Rescue Centre, explained that the rescue service was alerted by an automatic fire alarm in a building in northern Tallinn at 04:45. Firefighters from the Central City Rescue Service were dispatched.

Quote from Siim Palu: "At the scene, fire was seen inside the building and the sprinklers were working. Rescue workers forced open the door and discovered a fire in the restaurant on the second floor. The fire was only in part of the restaurant, however, smoke was spreading into the hotel on the second floor." 

Advertisement:

The fire was successfully extinguished.

Background:

  • On 7 January, a brief fire broke out at a refugee reception centre in Eindhoven, Netherlands, where a man was arrested on suspicion of arson.
  • On 29 January, Moldovan authorities pressed charges against five individuals who allegedly planned an arson attack near the Central Electoral Commission during the country's 2024 presidential elections.

Support UP or become our patron!

Estoniafire
Advertisement:
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
All News
Estonia
Estonian Defence Ministry: Despite talks of negotiations, Russian troops keep pace of advance
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
Estonia does not exclude Russian provocations due to disconnection from Russian energy system
RECENT NEWS
17:59
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
17:31
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
17:28
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
17:06
EXPLAINERWhat problems has Switzerland in its army amid war in Ukraine?
17:00
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
16:37
Ukraine's defence minister arrives in Netherlands to visit F-16 training centre
15:48
Estonian Defence Ministry: Despite talks of negotiations, Russian troops keep pace of advance
15:46
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
15:39
Fire at Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia suspected to be arson – photo
15:08
Ukraine increases poultry meat exports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: