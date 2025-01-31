All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 31 January 2025, 15:46
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Maryna Bezrukova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has dismissed Maryna Bezrukova due to the failure to fulfil planned supplies for the front line, remarks from the General Staff on poor procurement planning, communication problems, and leaks of classified information. Law enforcement agencies will consider these issues separately.

Source: website of the Ministry of Defence

Details: The situation was complicated by differences of opinion with the Supervisory Board of the Defence Ministry and its chairman, Yurii Dzhyhyr.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Ministry: "When Maryna Bezrukova was hired by the agency in January 2024, the contract with her was concluded by the Ministry of Defence, which acted on its own behalf as the agency's authorised management body. The law stipulates that a contract can only be amended by agreement of the parties.

Thus, the extension of the contract with Maryna Bezrukova required the consent of the Ministry of Defence. Nevertheless, on 23 January 2025, the chairman of the supervisory board, Yurii Dzhyhyr, signed an additional agreement without the appropriate approval of the Ministry of Defence. By doing so, he went beyond his powers as defined by law and the company's charter."  

Details: Due to the conflict with the supervisory board, the Ministry of Defence dismissed state representatives Yurii Dzhyhyr and Taras Chmut. After that, it became ineligible (as only two out of five members remained), and its powers were transferred to the Ministry. This gives the Ministry of Defence the right to dismiss Bezrukova and appoint another head.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence has also turned to law enforcement agencies to investigate and legally assess the actions of the agency's former leadership.

Background:

  • The supervisory board of the Defence Procurement Agency decided to extend Bezrukova's contract for a year, but the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine refused to approve this decision. Bezrukova was suspended for an internal investigation, and an interim acting director, Arsen Zhumadilov, a Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, was appointed.
  • On 31 January, the Ministry of Justice clarified the statuses of the heads of the Defence Procurement Agency, where roles have been constantly changing. The ministry stated that Bezrukova retains the status of head but is suspended, while Zhumadilov is serving as the acting head.
  • Maryna Bezrukova appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resolve the conflict around the Defence Procurement Agency.
  • The contract between Maryna Bezrukova and the Defence Procurement Agency expires on 31 January and will not be extended.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains reasons for dismissing Bezrukova as head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence appoints new temporary head of Defence Procurement Agency
Head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency asks Zelenskyy to intervene in ongoing controversy
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirm withdrawal of North Korean troops from Kursk Oblast
All News
RECENT NEWS
19:24
EU to provide Moldova with €64 million in energy aid, one-third allocated for gas to Transnistria
19:05
Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s
18:57
Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video
18:14
Russians again take control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, DeepState analysts say
17:59
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
17:55
Ukraine receives US$3.8 billion in January, mostly as loan secured by Russian assets
17:31
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at European Junior Championships
17:28
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves use of new Hromylo drone
17:06
EXPLAINERWhat problems has Switzerland in its army amid war in Ukraine?
17:00
Criminal investigation opened after details of secret state meeting were revealed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: