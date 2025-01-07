All Sections
Tanker anchor that could have torn submarine cables recovered from Gulf of Finland – media

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 7 January 2025, 13:48
Tanker anchor that could have torn submarine cables recovered from Gulf of Finland – media
Photo: YLE

The anchor of the tanker Eagle S, believed to have been lost when it ran through several submarine cables, has been found at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.

Source: Yle, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The anchor was found on the seabed and brought to the surface with the help of the HMS Belos, a special ship of the Swedish Navy.

The anchor is now in the hands of the investigators looking into the damage done to an underwater power transmission line and several communication cables in the Gulf of Finland on the afternoon of 25 December 2024. The main theory is that the cables were torn by the anchor of the Eagle S tanker, which was sailing from a Russian port.

The Eagle S tanker, believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet and suspected of damaging the cables in the Gulf of Finland on 25 December, is docked in a harbour near the city of Porvoo.

Eight crew members of the Eagle S have been detained as suspects.

The tanker is undergoing an inspection by the Traficom Transport and Communications Agency which is focusing on its technical condition and compliance with all necessary requirements.

