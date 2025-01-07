All Sections
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus says he is "not trying to hold on to power" after 30 years in office

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 7 January 2025, 14:40
Alexander Lukashenko in church. Photo: BelTA

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus who has been in office for the last three decades, said that he is not trying to hold on to power and is ready to do everything to quietly and calmly hand it over to a new generation.

Source: Lukashenko, quoted by Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA

Quote: "I am not holding on to power. I will do everything to quietly and calmly transfer this power to a new generation."

Details: Lukashenko also expressed hope during his speech in the church that he would be able to see the new government with his own eyes.

He stated that his children would live and expressed his desire to see them live. He emphasised that he was not just talking about his own children, but also the children in the church, pointing to them as he spoke. Lukashenko reiterated that seeing these children live was his ultimate goal.

Lukashenko said that the fact that he "is not trying to somehow hold on to power by force" is his great advantage.

For reference: Alexander Lukashenko, 70, has ruled the country for 30 years. No presidential elections (2001, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2020), apart from the first one (1994), have been recognised as free and fair at the international level. 

In the lead-up to the previous elections in Belarus, there was a wave of rallies and protests in support of opposition candidates.

Lukashenko stated that there would be no "coddling" of the protesters "like in a kindergarten".

Background:

  • The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has scheduled the next presidential election for 26 January 2025.
  • The previous elections in Belarus on 9 August 2020 were marked by the largest protests in the country's history. Some of the detainees are still being held in Belarusian prisons.
  • Many countries around the world did not recognise the election results, where self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko, according to the CEC, received the support of 80% of voters.
  • In particular, the election was not recognised by the EU. Ukraine also did not consider the "inauguration" of Lukashenko legitimate.

