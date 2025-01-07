Zelenskyy signs law on listing terrorist organisations and groups

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on 7 January establishing a mechanism for adding organisations to a list of terrorist groups.

Source: the bill's record on the Ukraine’s Parliament website

Details: The list will include organisations that engage in terrorist activities in Ukraine or abroad and constitute a threat to national security.

This applies regardless of whether they have legal entity status or are registered with Ukrainian or international authorities.

The Unified State Open Data Web Portal and the official website of Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) will both publish information about such entities.

The inclusion of a terrorist organisation or group to the list will be based on threats to Ukraine's national security and supported by:

information from international organisations of which Ukraine is a member;

identification of terrorist organisations (groups) or connections with terrorist entities based on:

decisions by competent foreign authorities or recognised foreign court rulings under Ukraine's international agreements; court verdicts imposing criminal-legal measures on legal entities registered in Ukraine for crimes under Articles 258-258-6 of the Criminal Code committed on their behalf by authorised individuals; court verdicts finding individuals guilty of crimes under Articles 258-258-6 of the Criminal Code, establishing their involvement in terrorist organisations or groups.

The addition or removal of organisations from the list will be managed by the Anti-Terrorist Center under the SSU.

