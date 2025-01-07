All Sections
Almost all of Kurakhove is occupied by Russian forces – DeepState

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 7 January 2025, 23:02
Kurakhove on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

DeepState has reported that nearly the entire city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast is occupied by Russian forces, providing them with opportunities to advance westward.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState said that as of the end of 6 January, there are still a certain number of observation posts on the outskirts of Kurakhove, particularly around the thermal power plant, but they no longer significantly affect control over the city.

The analysts also say the Russians are redeploying some units to another area near the town of Myrnohrad, where an increase in Russian attacks is expected.

According to DeepState, control over Kurakhove provides the Russians with numerous advantages for pushing their offensive operations westward.

