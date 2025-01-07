All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Seven thousand civilians remain in Pokrovsk

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 7 January 2025, 19:19
Seven thousand civilians remain in Pokrovsk
The sign at the entrance to Pokrovsk now lies in ruins. Photo: Pavlo Vyshebaba on Facebook

Seven thousand civilians remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Stebel, Deputy Head of the City Military Administration

Quote from Stebel: "We understand that our hromada is in a very challenging situation, and the residents of our hromada are in a very challenging situation too and are in need of support from the military administration. So we continue to provide assistance, and as we’ve said, we will provide assistance to everyone who needs it who unfortunately has not yet left our hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Stebel said the administration continues to help those who remain in the city whenever the security situation permits, including maintaining utilities and providing building materials.

Background:

  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested in their report on 8 December that the Kremlin will likely persist in its efforts to capture Pokrovsk despite suffering significant personnel and material losses.
  • Due to the Russian invasion and the deteriorating situation, Pokrovsk has been left without gas supplies.
  • Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, stated during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 2 January that Russian troops are not engaging in frontal assaults on Pokrovsk but are attempting to bypass and encircle the city.
  • On the same day, Russian forces attacked Pokrovsk with guided aerial bombs, destroying the yellow-and-blue monument at the entrance bearing the city's name.

Support UP or become our patron!

combat actionDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
combat action
Ukrainian military kill 15,000 Russian soldiers during 5 months of operation in Kursk Oblast
Nearly 200 combat clashes in war zone since start of day, Russians actively attacking in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: