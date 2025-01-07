Seven thousand civilians remain in Pokrovsk

The sign at the entrance to Pokrovsk now lies in ruins. Photo: Pavlo Vyshebaba on Facebook

Seven thousand civilians remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Stebel, Deputy Head of the City Military Administration

Quote from Stebel: "We understand that our hromada is in a very challenging situation, and the residents of our hromada are in a very challenging situation too and are in need of support from the military administration. So we continue to provide assistance, and as we’ve said, we will provide assistance to everyone who needs it who unfortunately has not yet left our hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: Stebel said the administration continues to help those who remain in the city whenever the security situation permits, including maintaining utilities and providing building materials.

Background:

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested in their report on 8 December that the Kremlin will likely persist in its efforts to capture Pokrovsk despite suffering significant personnel and material losses.

Due to the Russian invasion and the deteriorating situation, Pokrovsk has been left without gas supplies.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, stated during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 2 January that Russian troops are not engaging in frontal assaults on Pokrovsk but are attempting to bypass and encircle the city.

On the same day, Russian forces attacked Pokrovsk with guided aerial bombs, destroying the yellow-and-blue monument at the entrance bearing the city's name.

