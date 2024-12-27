All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 27 December 2024, 17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

The government allocated UAH 1.9 billion (about US$ 45.28 million) to Zaporizhzhia in 2024 for the construction of fortifications, which are 100% complete.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal says that 358 military strongholds have been prepared.

Advertisement:

Quote from PM Shmyhal: "Hundreds of kilometres of defence lines have also been built."

Background: The Highway-South Company, which builds fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, constructed a defence fortifications in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia, targeting industrial infrastructure
Head of Ukraine's biggest military charity says Russia has no potential to capture Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv
The staff killed in Russia's attack on a private medical facility in Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: