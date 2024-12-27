The government allocated UAH 1.9 billion (about US$ 45.28 million) to Zaporizhzhia in 2024 for the construction of fortifications, which are 100% complete.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal says that 358 military strongholds have been prepared.

Quote from PM Shmyhal: "Hundreds of kilometres of defence lines have also been built."

Background: The Highway-South Company, which builds fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, constructed a defence fortifications in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

