US secretary of state on Trump's intentions for Greenland: It's obviously not a good idea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not think it is necessary to spend time discussing Donald Trump's idea of taking control of Greenland, as he believes it "is not going to happen".

Source: Blinken at a press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on Wednesday, 8 January; European Pravda; US Department of State

Details: Blinken noted that over the past four years, the US administration has tried to cooperate with its allies, rather than "saying or doing things that may alienate them".

Advertisement:

Quote from Blinken: "The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one, but maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen, so we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

Background:

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to purchase Greenland, a Danish territory and the largest island in the world.

Recently, he refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he has been talking about in recent weeks.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently stressed that Greenland belongs to its people.

Support UP or become our patron!