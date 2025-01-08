All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US secretary of state on Trump's intentions for Greenland: It's obviously not a good idea

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 8 January 2025, 21:35
US secretary of state on Trump's intentions for Greenland: It's obviously not a good idea
Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not think it is necessary to spend time discussing Donald Trump's idea of taking control of Greenland, as he believes it "is not going to happen".

Source: Blinken at a press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on Wednesday, 8 January; European Pravda; US Department of State

Details: Blinken noted that over the past four years, the US administration has tried to cooperate with its allies, rather than "saying or doing things that may alienate them".

Advertisement:

Quote from Blinken: "The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one, but maybe more important, it's obviously one that's not going to happen, so we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

Background:

  • Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to purchase Greenland, a Danish territory and the largest island in the world.
  • Recently, he refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he has been talking about in recent weeks.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently stressed that Greenland belongs to its people.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpBlinkenEU
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings
European Commission comments on Trump's threats to Greenland
Sovereignty is not negotiable: Panama reacts to Trump's intention to seize Panama Canal
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: