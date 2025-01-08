Sovereignty is not negotiable: Panama reacts to Trump's intention to seize Panama Canal

The Panamanian government has emphasised that the sovereignty of the Panama Canal is not negotiable. This is how Panama reacted to the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump about his intention to take control of the Panama Canal.

Source: Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, Telemetro

Details: Martínez-Acha said that after Trump takes office, relations between the two countries will be built through normal official diplomatic channels.

The Panamanian foreign minister also reiterated President Jose Raul Mulino's position on Panama's inalienable sovereignty over the Panama Canal: "Sovereignty of the Canal is not negotiable. It is an irreversible achievement that represents national pride".

In his speech, Martínez-Acha said that the Panama Canal has a mission to serve world trade and humanity, guaranteeing the international community that Panama will not be involved in external conflicts: "The only hands that control the Canal are and will remain Panamanian. We are a country open for dialogue, investment and good relations, but always with the firm slogan that the homeland comes first".

The Panama Canal, one of the most important trade routes in the world, was built by the United States in the early 20th century. After that, its management was gradually transferred to Panama. Trump believes that China is "illegally exploiting" the Panama Canal.

Background: Earlier, newly elected US President Donald Trump refused to rule out the use of military force to fulfil his aim of establishing American control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. At a press conference, Trump was asked if he was willing to give up military coercion and responded, "I can’t assure you — you’re talking about Panama and Greenland — no, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this: We need them for economic security."

