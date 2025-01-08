All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

European Commission comments on Trump's threats to Greenland

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 8 January 2025, 16:09
European Commission comments on Trump's threats to Greenland
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission stated that it expected to continue working with the US administration on topics of strategic importance to both sides, as well as emphasised the necessity of respecting sovereignty of states.

Source: European Commissioner Anitta Hipper in response to a question about the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump, who refused to rule out the use of force to take Greenland

Details: The European Commission noted that this issue is "highly theoretical" and reminded that the sovereignty of states is key for the EU.

Advertisement:

Quote from Hipper: "The sovereignty of states has to be respected. It is also our diplomatic value and a key principle we are working on. On our side, we are looking forward to work to a stronger transatlantic agenda with the next US administration towards common goals and issues of key strategic interests."

Background: 

  • Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory and the largest island in the world.
  • The day before, Trump refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he has been talking about in recent weeks.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently stressed that Greenland belongs to its people.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpEuropean Commission
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Trump
Sovereignty is not negotiable: Panama reacts to Trump's intention to seize Panama Canal
Trump says meeting with Putin must wait
Trump says he can "understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's NATO aspirations
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: