European Commission comments on Trump's threats to Greenland

The European Commission stated that it expected to continue working with the US administration on topics of strategic importance to both sides, as well as emphasised the necessity of respecting sovereignty of states.

Source: European Commissioner Anitta Hipper in response to a question about the statements of US President-elect Donald Trump, who refused to rule out the use of force to take Greenland

Details: The European Commission noted that this issue is "highly theoretical" and reminded that the sovereignty of states is key for the EU.

Quote from Hipper: "The sovereignty of states has to be respected. It is also our diplomatic value and a key principle we are working on. On our side, we are looking forward to work to a stronger transatlantic agenda with the next US administration towards common goals and issues of key strategic interests."

Background:

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory and the largest island in the world.

The day before, Trump refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, which he has been talking about in recent weeks.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has recently stressed that Greenland belongs to its people.

