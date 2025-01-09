All Sections
Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia: casualties rise to 113, 10 of them in serious condition

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 January 2025, 07:41
Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia: casualties rise to 113, 10 of them in serious condition
Fire in a residential building. Photo: State Emergency Service of Zaporizhzhia

As of the morning of 9 January, the number of people affected by the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 113, with 13 residents killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Medical aid was provided to 113 injured people, including a 13-year-old child."

Details: He said that as of now, 59 people were taken to hospital, 10 of them are in serious condition.

Background:

Zaporizhzhia
