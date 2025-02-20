Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine has broken a deal on rare earth minerals.

Source: Trump during a speech in Miami, quoted by Suspilne

Details: He said that the deal was needed so that the United States could get back the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump said the United States had spent "US$200 billion more than Europe" to support Ukraine. However, Trump noted that Europe gives money under a guarantee and gets it back, "it's a form of a loan". Trump stated that the US "just gives money" without getting anything back.

Quote from Trump: "The United States has spent US$200 billion more than Europe (to help Ukraine - ed.). And Europe's money is guaranteed. They get their money back.

It is a form of a loan…"

"We just give our money and we had a deal based on rare earth and things but they (Ukraine - ed.) broke that deal. They broke it two days ago."

Details: Trump emphasised that he believes the former US administration was ineffective in its economic policy, allowing European countries to benefit financially without proper exchange.

Background:

Commenting on Donald Trump's recent harsh comments on Ukraine, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz referred to the "escalation of rhetoric" and "resistance" to a deal to develop Ukrainian mineral resources.

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that a deal with the US on rare earth minerals should include security guarantees for Ukraine.

On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss economic cooperation with Ukraine. At that time, Zelenskyy announced that the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a "partnership agreement" which envisages investment in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for further aid.

On 14 February, a meeting between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in Munich was postponed to give the US the opportunity to work on the partnership memorandum which Ukraine had finalised and handed over to the Americans.

According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare-earth minerals, but Zelenskyy refused to sign the document.

On 15 February, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine is not rejecting the mineral resource agreement announced by US President Donald Trump. He said the document was not yet ready for signing.

The White House called Zelenskyy’s decision to refuse to sign the agreement "short-sighted".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!