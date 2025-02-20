All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 03:16
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine has broken a deal on rare earth minerals.

Source: Trump during a speech in Miami, quoted by Suspilne

Details: He said that the deal was needed so that the United States could get back the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump said the United States had spent "US$200 billion more than Europe" to support Ukraine. However, Trump noted that Europe gives money under a guarantee and gets it back, "it's a form of a loan". Trump stated that the US "just gives money" without getting anything back.

Quote from Trump: "The United States has spent US$200 billion more than Europe (to help Ukraine - ed.). And Europe's money is guaranteed. They get their money back.

It is a form of a loan…"

"We just give our money and we had a deal based on rare earth and things but they (Ukraine - ed.) broke that deal. They broke it two days ago."

Details: Trump emphasised that he believes the former US administration was ineffective in its economic policy, allowing European countries to benefit financially without proper exchange.

Background:

  • Commenting on Donald Trump's recent harsh comments on Ukraine, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz referred to the "escalation of rhetoric" and "resistance" to a deal to develop Ukrainian mineral resources.
  • On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that a deal with the US on rare earth minerals should include security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • On 13 February, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in Kyiv to discuss economic cooperation with Ukraine. At that time, Zelenskyy announced that the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a "partnership agreement" which envisages investment in Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for further aid.
  • On 14 February, a meeting between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in Munich was postponed to give the US the opportunity to work on the partnership memorandum which Ukraine had finalised and handed over to the Americans.
  • According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare-earth minerals, but Zelenskyy refused to sign the document.
  • On 15 February, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine is not rejecting the mineral resource agreement announced by US President Donald Trump. He said the document was not yet ready for signing.
  • The White House called Zelenskyy’s decision to refuse to sign the agreement "short-sighted".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSAUkraine
Advertisement:
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
All News
Trump
Trump: World War III "not so far away" but will not happen under his presidency
Trump's security adviser announces Macron's visit to US
Czech president responds to Trump's remark about Zelenskyy being dictator: extreme cynicism
RECENT NEWS
09:18
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
08:23
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff
07:48
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
07:41
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
07:16
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
05:58
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:18
Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM
04:22
Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW
03:16
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: