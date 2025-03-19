All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack causes fires in Dnipro and hits infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 March 2025, 08:09
Russian drone attack causes fires in Dnipro and hits infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A Russian drone attack has caused fires in the city of Dnipro and in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians targeted infrastructure facilities, houses and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army launched drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight once again. The defenders shot down eight UAVs. However, the enemy attack was not without an aftermath. A fire started in Dnipro. Two fires broke out in the Pavlohrad district. An infrastructure facility was damaged."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with drones: they hit the town of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the area.

 
Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated information indicates that 10 houses, five outbuildings and a power transmission line were damaged as a result of the attack on Nikopol on the evening of 18 March.

"There were no casualties," Lysak noted.

 
Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-run railways operator, reported that the Russians had attacked the railway's power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

  • On 18 March, the Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days, "issuing the relevant order to the Russian military".
  • However, Russia launched a large-scale attack with kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 March, hitting civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, there was a direct strike on a hospital in Sumy and strikes on towns in Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastDniprodronesfire
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit power system of Ukraine's state-run railways operator
Two businesses on fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian UAV attack
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: