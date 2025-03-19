A Russian drone attack has caused fires in the city of Dnipro and in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Russians targeted infrastructure facilities, houses and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army launched drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight once again. The defenders shot down eight UAVs. However, the enemy attack was not without an aftermath. A fire started in Dnipro. Two fires broke out in the Pavlohrad district. An infrastructure facility was damaged."

Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with drones: they hit the town of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the area.

Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Updated information indicates that 10 houses, five outbuildings and a power transmission line were damaged as a result of the attack on Nikopol on the evening of 18 March.

"There were no casualties," Lysak noted.

Aftermath of a drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-run railways operator, reported that the Russians had attacked the railway's power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

On 18 March, the Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days, "issuing the relevant order to the Russian military".

However, Russia launched a large-scale attack with kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 March, hitting civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, there was a direct strike on a hospital in Sumy and strikes on towns in Donetsk Oblast.

