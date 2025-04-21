All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with Oniks anti-ship and Kh-31P cruise missiles and 96 UAVs overnight

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 April 2025, 09:29
Number of downed drones. Photo: Air Force of Ukraine  

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of 20-21 April using an Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles, as well as 96 Shahed attack drones and various types of decoy drones; 42 of the UAVs did not reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 42 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

Forty-seven enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy oblasts.

The Russians launched missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The drone attacks were carried out from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the village of Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Previously:

  • On the morning of 21 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Mykolaiv with missiles and shelled the city of Kherson, leaving one person injured.

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the ceasefire beyond 20 April if complete silence really prevails. 
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts have not witnessed the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.
  • Zelenskyy said there had been an increase in Russian attacks and use of kamikaze drones in the combat zone since 10:00 on 20 April. Russian forces have doubled their use of FPV drones.
  • The Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had not ordered that the so-called Easter truce, which the Russians did not observe anyway, be extended after midnight on 20 April.

