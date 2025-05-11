Head of Zelenskyy's office on the President's readiness to meet Putin: Ceasefire first, then everything else

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, commenting on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s proposal for a ceasefire and a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, has stated that a ceasefire must come before all else.

Source: Yermak reposting Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "First, a ceasefire from Russia, then everything else.

Advertisement:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to do everything he can to end the war and will be waiting for Putin on Thursday.

And what about Putin? Is he scared? We’ll see."

Background:

Advertisement:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting 12 May, and declared that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Following this announcement, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he doubts that the Russian side has even a fraction of the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has offered to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally in Türkiye.

Following their summit on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump before making this announcement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!