Zelenskyy: I will be in Türkiye on 15 May and Ukraine will respond symmetrically to Russian actions from 12 May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that he will be in Türkiye on 15 May to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that Ukrainian forces will mirror Russia's actions regarding the cessation or continuation of hostilities starting from 12 May.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "Starting tomorrow, we await a ceasefire – this proposal is on the table. A full and unconditional ceasefire, one that lasts long enough to provide the necessary foundation for diplomacy, could bring peace significantly closer. Ukraine has long proposed this, our partners are proposing it, and the whole world is calling for it. We are waiting for a clear response from Russia.

Russia will have to end this war anyway. The killings must stop. Ukrainian forces will be ready to respond symmetrically – to ensure fairness."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly heard from its partners that they are ready to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses a ceasefire.

"Time will tell," he commented on those promises.

Quote: "Here in Ukraine, we have absolutely no problem engaging in negotiations – we are ready for any format. I will be in Türkiye this Thursday 15 May, and I expect Putin to come to Türkiye as well. Personally. And I hope that this time, Putin won’t be looking for excuses as to why he 'can't' make it. We are ready to talk, to end this war. Thursday. Türkiye."

Previously: On Sunday evening 11 May, Zelenskyy stated that he expects a ceasefire from Russia starting from 12 May and will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May.

Background:

Following their summit in Kyiv on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump before making the announcement.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

In a nighttime statement on 11 May, Putin did not mention the 30-day ceasefire, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

