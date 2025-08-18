Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
Russia has launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 140 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones against Ukraine since the evening of 17 August. Eighty-eight drones were destroyed, but there were also strikes.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, air defence either shot down or jammed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones in Ukraine’s north, south, east and centre.
Enemy missiles and attack UAVs hit 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv oblasts."
Details: The Russians launched the Iskander missiles from areas near the Russian cities of Taganrog, Millerovo and Kursk, and the UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by the aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.
