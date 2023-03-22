Night attack of "Shahed" on Kyiv Oblast: school dormitories in Rzhyshchiv damaged, four dead

Four people were killed and seven others injured in an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, school dormitories were damaged, and four more people are being searched for under the rubble.

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "A civilian facility has been damaged due to an overnight drone attack in Kyiv Oblast. We currently know that there are three dead and seven wounded."

Details: This information was confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda by the oblast police.

Quote from Prianyshnykova: "There was an attack at around 03:00 (Kyiv time). A school dormitory in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast has been damaged. We have information that there are three dead and seven wounded. A total of 20 people were taken to hospital."

Updated: Later, Viktoriia Ruban, Spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv Oblast, stated to Ukrainska Pravda that as of 09:54, search and rescue workers uncovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of the school dormitory. Thus, as of 10:00, the death toll has risen to four as a result of the overnight Russian drone attack.

Details: She did not name the settlement where the tragedy occurred, noting that state emergency service units, police and emergency services are working at the scene.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration added that a fire had broken out due to the attack, and as of 05:50 (Kyiv time) had been contained.

According to the state emergency service, due to the Russian attack, the fourth and fifth floors of two five-storey school dormitories and a three-storey academic building belonging to a vocational lyceum [specialised secondary school] were partially destroyed, followed by burning, in the city of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv Oblast.

It is noted that at 06:50, the fire had been extinguished over an area of 330 square metres.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 07:00, three people had died, two people were injured and one person had been rescued, with four more people still probably trapped under the rubble.

As of 08:40, debris removal and search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

Andrii Nebytov, Chief of Kyiv Oblast National Police, has stated that the fate of 5 people is currently unknown.

He also said that among those killed was an ambulance driver who had come to rescue the victims.

Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 March.

Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 16 out of 21 Russian Shahed-136 UAVs. In particular, eight enemy UAVs were detected over Kyiv, and all of them have been destroyed.

