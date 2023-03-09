All Sections
Five casualties in Lviv Oblast: Air Defence shoots down all Russian missiles

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:22
Lviv Oblast air defence has operated effectively and shot down all Russian targets in the airspace of the oblast, and the reasons for the fall of the Russian missile that killed five people are being established.

Source: Andrii Hodyk, First Deputy Head of Lviv Oblast Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote from Hodyk: "Five people have been killed as a result of a missile falling into a residential area.

As for the effectiveness of air defence, according to data from Air Command Zakhid (West), all air targets spotted in Lviv Oblast were destroyed. However, we will be able to directly report and conclude what caused the missile to fall on a residential area in Zolochiv district, whether it was incorrect guidance of the missile by terrorist forces, an error of the missile itself, or a fall due to downing by our air defence, only after the completion of initial investigative actions and conclusions by military and law enforcement officers."

Details: Hodyk emphasised that he could now state that the human casualties were caused by a Russian missile, as the investigative team had identified its wreckage.

The official also expressed hope that the number of casualties would not increase as a result of the strike, as according to relatives and neighbours, five people lived in the destroyed houses, and their bodies have already been recovered from the rubble.

Background: Five people were killed in Lviv Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night and morning of 8-9 March.

