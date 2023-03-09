Five casualties in Lviv Oblast: Air Defence shoots down all Russian missiles
Lviv Oblast air defence has operated effectively and shot down all Russian targets in the airspace of the oblast, and the reasons for the fall of the Russian missile that killed five people are being established.
Source: Andrii Hodyk, First Deputy Head of Lviv Oblast Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote from Hodyk: "Five people have been killed as a result of a missile falling into a residential area.
As for the effectiveness of air defence, according to data from Air Command Zakhid (West), all air targets spotted in Lviv Oblast were destroyed. However, we will be able to directly report and conclude what caused the missile to fall on a residential area in Zolochiv district, whether it was incorrect guidance of the missile by terrorist forces, an error of the missile itself, or a fall due to downing by our air defence, only after the completion of initial investigative actions and conclusions by military and law enforcement officers."
Details: Hodyk emphasised that he could now state that the human casualties were caused by a Russian missile, as the investigative team had identified its wreckage.
The official also expressed hope that the number of casualties would not increase as a result of the strike, as according to relatives and neighbours, five people lived in the destroyed houses, and their bodies have already been recovered from the rubble.
Background: Five people were killed in Lviv Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night and morning of 8-9 March.
Previously:
- An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March.
- A missile hit an energy infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast. The air defence system was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In Kyiv, during a large-scale air-raid warning, explosions occurred in several districts, with casualties. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack resulted in one killed and several wounded. The Russian army launched about 15 strikes on Kharkiv and the Oblast.
- The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was completely without power because of the Russian missile attack on the night of 8-9 March, which might cause an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world.
- Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Russia had fired 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine, and air defence units had shot down 34 of the 48 cruise missiles fired on the night of 8-9 March.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!