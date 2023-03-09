All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five casualties in Lviv Oblast: Air Defence shoots down all Russian missiles

Iryna BalachukThursday, 9 March 2023, 12:22
Five casualties in Lviv Oblast: Air Defence shoots down all Russian missiles

Lviv Oblast air defence has operated effectively and shot down all Russian targets in the airspace of the oblast, and the reasons for the fall of the Russian missile that killed five people are being established.

Source: Andrii Hodyk, First Deputy Head of Lviv Oblast Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote from Hodyk: "Five people have been killed as a result of a missile falling into a residential area.

Advertisement:

As for the effectiveness of air defence, according to data from Air Command Zakhid (West), all air targets spotted in Lviv Oblast were destroyed. However, we will be able to directly report and conclude what caused the missile to fall on a residential area in Zolochiv district, whether it was incorrect guidance of the missile by terrorist forces, an error of the missile itself, or a fall due to downing by our air defence, only after the completion of initial investigative actions and conclusions by military and law enforcement officers."

Details: Hodyk emphasised that he could now state that the human casualties were caused by a Russian missile, as the investigative team had identified its wreckage.

The official also expressed hope that the number of casualties would not increase as a result of the strike, as according to relatives and neighbours, five people lived in the destroyed houses, and their bodies have already been recovered from the rubble.

Background: Five people were killed in Lviv Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night and morning of 8-9 March.

Previously:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: