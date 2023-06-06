All Sections
Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:31
Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant
Oleksiy Danilov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NSDC meeting, photo by the Office of the President

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russia has moved to a new stage of the war, abandoning the justifications put forward in its propaganda for its true goal of destroying Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians constitutes a fundamentally new stage in Russia’s aggression. The Kremlin’s entire false ideological system has been completely and utterly dismantled: the 'liberation of Ukraine', 'fighting Nazis', 'targeting only military targets' and other nonsense, purely propagandistic and false premises.

Russia has entered a stage at which it is completely casting off all the ‘fig leaves’ used by [TV hosts Vladimir] Solovyov and [Margarita] Simonyan and is openly declaring its true goal – to destroy Ukraine, to kill Ukrainians, to devastate the economy and the essential support structures of the population.

In anticipation of the inevitable disappearance of Russia and Putin from history, false masks are no longer necessary."

Details: Danilov also briefly described the results of the NSDC emergency meeting: "Nothing and no one, not a single Russian, will stop the liberation of Ukraine, the time for which has come."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background: 

