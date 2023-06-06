Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russia has moved to a new stage of the war, abandoning the justifications put forward in its propaganda for its true goal of destroying Ukraine.
Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook
Quote: "The blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians constitutes a fundamentally new stage in Russia’s aggression. The Kremlin’s entire false ideological system has been completely and utterly dismantled: the 'liberation of Ukraine', 'fighting Nazis', 'targeting only military targets' and other nonsense, purely propagandistic and false premises.
Russia has entered a stage at which it is completely casting off all the ‘fig leaves’ used by [TV hosts Vladimir] Solovyov and [Margarita] Simonyan and is openly declaring its true goal – to destroy Ukraine, to kill Ukrainians, to devastate the economy and the essential support structures of the population.
In anticipation of the inevitable disappearance of Russia and Putin from history, false masks are no longer necessary."
Details: Danilov also briefly described the results of the NSDC emergency meeting: "Nothing and no one, not a single Russian, will stop the liberation of Ukraine, the time for which has come."
Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The dam and the power plant's turbine hall were completely destroyed. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. According to a preliminary forecast, the reservoir is expected to be drained within the next four days.
- Water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. The potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island. The electricity supply has been cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding.
- The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipro Oblast.
- Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council to address the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), said the Russian invaders lost their nerve while waiting for the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to start, so they blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant hoping to stop it.
- Ukraine's Armed Forces have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.
- A week before the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up, the Russian authorities authorised the non-investigation of accidents at high-risk facilities that occurred as a result of "military operations" and terrorist attacks.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!