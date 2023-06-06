All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:31
Russia reveals its true goal: destroying Ukraine – National Security and Defence Council Secretary on blowing up of Kakhovka power plant
Oleksiy Danilov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NSDC meeting, photo by the Office of the President

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that with the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russia has moved to a new stage of the war, abandoning the justifications put forward in its propaganda for its true goal of destroying Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "The blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians constitutes a fundamentally new stage in Russia’s aggression. The Kremlin’s entire false ideological system has been completely and utterly dismantled: the 'liberation of Ukraine', 'fighting Nazis', 'targeting only military targets' and other nonsense, purely propagandistic and false premises.

Russia has entered a stage at which it is completely casting off all the ‘fig leaves’ used by [TV hosts Vladimir] Solovyov and [Margarita] Simonyan and is openly declaring its true goal – to destroy Ukraine, to kill Ukrainians, to devastate the economy and the essential support structures of the population.

Advertisement:

In anticipation of the inevitable disappearance of Russia and Putin from history, false masks are no longer necessary."

Details: Danilov also briefly described the results of the NSDC emergency meeting: "Nothing and no one, not a single Russian, will stop the liberation of Ukraine, the time for which has come."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: