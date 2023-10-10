Israel observes launches from Syria into its territory
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 22:59
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said that several projectiles have been launched towards Israel from Syrian territory.
Source: Israel Defence Forces on Telegram
Quote: "A number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory have been identified. Some of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in an open area."
Details: The defence forces also reported that IDF soldiers responded with artillery and mortar attacks in the direction of the site where the projectiles were launched from in Syria.
Background:
- On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel, with fires breaking out in cities. As of the evening of 8 October, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas attack had exceeded 700, with over 2,200 injured.
- On the night of 8-9 October, Israeli aircraft conducted further strikes on the Gaza Strip to "devastate the capabilities of the Hamas terror group". The soldiers have reportedly bombed not only the homes of commanders but also the houses of all the militants. The IDF said it had attacked 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets overnight.
- The IDF stated that they had "severely degraded the capabilities" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a series of airstrikes on Gaza that lasted until the morning of 9 October.
- Shortly afterwards, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli forces had regained control over all settlements on the border with Gaza.
- After that, Hamas said that it was ready for talks with Israel.
- The IDF reported striking over 200 targets in the Gaza Strip overnight.
- Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated on 10 October that Israel is moving to a "full offensive" against the Gaza Strip.
