Israel observes launches from Syria into its territory

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said that several projectiles have been launched towards Israel from Syrian territory.

Source: Israel Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "A number of launches from Syria into Israeli territory have been identified. Some of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in an open area."

Details: The defence forces also reported that IDF soldiers responded with artillery and mortar attacks in the direction of the site where the projectiles were launched from in Syria.

