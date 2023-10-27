Israeli forces report another military incursion into Gaza Strip

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that they carried out another ground raid using infantry, armoured vehicles and engineering troops in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Source: The Jerusalem Post; The Times of Israel; Israel Defence Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: It is reported that troops from the 36th division entered the Gaza Strip and conducted operations there for several hours, attacking Hamas targets and terrorists.

The IDF added that ground forces were accompanied by drones and combat helicopters. The raid took place on territory near the Shuja'iyya district in eastern Gaza.

כוחות חי"ר, שיריון והנדסה בפיקוד עוצבת ׳געש׳ (36) ובליווי של כטמ"מים ומסוקי קרב של צה"ל פשטו ביממה האחרונה פשיטה במרכז רצועת עזה. כחלק מהפשיטה, כלי טיס וארטילריה של צה״ל תקפו מטרות של ארגון הטרור חמאס בשכונת סג'עיה וברחבי הרצועה >> pic.twitter.com/oP6aTax85Y — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 27, 2023

All Israeli troops left the area after a few hours, and no casualties were reported.

The Times of Israel writes that this operation was the second night in a row when IDF forces had briefly entered the Gaza Strip, before the expected full-scale ground offensive.

Background:

The IDF reported they had carried out a "targeted raid" in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on the night of 25-26 October, involving infantry and tanks.

