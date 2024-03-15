All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Odesa: Despicable act of cowardice

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 March 2024, 19:21
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Odesa: Despicable act of cowardice
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the 15 March missile attack on Odesa, which killed at least 20 people, as a "despicable act of cowardice". Zelenskyy went on to say that the defence forces would respond to the Russian killers in kind.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 15 March

Quote: "Rescue operations are still ongoing and assistance is being provided in [Odesa] following the Russian missile strike. It's a despicable act of cowardice: two missiles, with the second one hitting when rescuers and doctors arrived at the scene. Among the casualties and injured are emergency paramedics and rescuers from the State Emergency Service. My condolences go out to all their families and loved ones.

Dozens are wounded, and the search for people under the rubble continues. All necessary services are engaged in this effort… I have instructed the regional authorities to fully support all those affected. Our Defense Forces will do everything to make Russian killers feel our just response."

Background:

Subjects: attackZelenskyywar
