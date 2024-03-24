Russian propaganda channels post photos and videos of Moscow terror attack suspects being tortured

A photo released by Islamic State of the terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall. Photo: Site

Russian Telegram channels close to the Russian security services have posted a photo that allegedly shows Shamsiddin Fariduni being interrogated and tortured by electrocution. Fariduni has been detained on suspicion of committing the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza with reference to Telegram channels

Details: The man in the photo is lying on the floor with his trousers down. A TA-57 field telephone, which the security forces use to apply electric current, is allegedly connected to his body. The clamp of the wire appears to be connected to his genitals (that part of the photo is blurred).

According to the description provided by the Telegram channel Grey Zone, the voltage is 80 volts, and water is being poured over the suspect to intensify the effect.

Earlier, a video of the interrogation of another suspect, Radzhab Alizade, was posted by propaganda channels. In this video, a man in camouflage holds Alizade on the ground, then cuts a piece off his right ear with a knife and attempts to force the alleged terrorist to eat it.

Ukrainska Pravda will not be publishing these photos and videos for ethical reasons.

Previously: ISIS called the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast their "most brutal attack in recent years" and posted photos of the terrorists wearing the same clothing as the detainees whose photos have been posted by the FSB.

Background:

The shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Afterwards, a large fire broke out in the auditorium. The latest reports say 137 people have died, including three children, and 180 people were injured.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by Putin’s regime that had been anticipated by the international community. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that a "back door" had been prepared for the suspects to cross the border into Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responded by saying that these claims are entirely devoid of truth.

The United States says it has no doubt that ISIS was involved in the terrorist attack and had warned Russia in advance of the threat of such an attack.

