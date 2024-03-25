All Sections
Russians attack on 7 frontline areas, where 60 clashes occurred – Ukrainian General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 March 2024, 07:20
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have been attacking on seven frontline areas, most actively on Novopavlivka, with a total of 60 combat clashes recorded at the front line in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast)

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) three times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions once over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire contact line.

Ukraine's Air Force hit eight areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian air defence systems, three artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.

Subjects: warArmed ForcesUkraineRussia
