Poland and NATO discuss Russian missile incident

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has briefed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the details of the incident where a Russian missile violated Polish airspace on 24 March.

Source: Polish Foreign Ministry

Details: The head of Polish diplomacy stressed that this is yet another case where Russia's actions threaten the security of NATO member countries.

Today, FM @sikorskiradek held a phone call 📞 with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg, during which he briefed the SG on the details of yesterday’s violation of 🇵🇱 airspace by a Russian cruise missile. pic.twitter.com/pCAf3eazsi — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) March 25, 2024

During the conversation, questions were raised about ways to strengthen the security of the airspace of Poland and its allies, as well as the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will focus on preparations for the Washington NATO summit in July.

Background:

On 24 March at 04:23, Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile launched from a long-range Russian warplane. The missile entered Polish airspace near the village of Oserdów in the Lublin voivodeship and remained there for 39 seconds.

In connection with the incident, Poland announced its intention to summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry and deliver a letter of protest.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that Poland will demand explanations from the Russian ambassador regarding the incident with the Russian missile violating Poland's airspace. However, Sikorski noted that it is unlikely that Russia will give any explanations.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland’s Minister of National Defence, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile if there had been any signs that it was heading for a target on Polish territory.

