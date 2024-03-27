State Department denies US and Ukraine's involvement in terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast: It's Russian propaganda

The US State Department has denied claims by Russian FSB Chief Alexander Bortnikov that the US, the UK and Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller

Quote: "We’ve made that clear that there is no evidence at all that Ukraine was involved in this, because Ukraine was not involved in this. And I would say that those comments by Russian officials, including from President Putin, are just propaganda to justify their continued aggression against Ukraine."

Background:

On Tuesday, Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), claimed the United States, the UK and Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack near Moscow.

At the same time, Bloomberg writes that some members of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle do not agree with his theories about Ukraine's possible involvement in the 22 March terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.

In addition, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Bortnikov's allegations nonsense.

Previously, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, dismissed Russia's allegations that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow Oblast was linked to Ukraine.

