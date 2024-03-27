All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

State Department denies US and Ukraine's involvement in terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast: It's Russian propaganda

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 March 2024, 08:25
State Department denies US and Ukraine's involvement in terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast: It's Russian propaganda
Matthew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

The US State Department has denied claims by Russian FSB Chief Alexander Bortnikov that the US, the UK and Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller

Quote: "We’ve made that clear that there is no evidence at all that Ukraine was involved in this, because Ukraine was not involved in this. And I would say that those comments by Russian officials, including from President Putin, are just propaganda to justify their continued aggression against Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Tuesday, Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), claimed the United States, the UK and Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack near Moscow.
  • At the same time, Bloomberg writes that some members of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle do not agree with his theories about Ukraine's possible involvement in the 22 March terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.
  • In addition, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Bortnikov's allegations nonsense.
  • Previously, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, dismissed Russia's allegations that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow Oblast was linked to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAterrorist attackRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

All News
USA
US sticks to "longtime policy" – US Department of State on Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries
Pentagon on Russian missile in Polish airspace: US ready to defend NATO territory
Biden administration "encourages" Speaker Johnson to bring aid to Ukraine to a vote
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
23:16
Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ
22:25
updatedZelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
All News
Advertisement: