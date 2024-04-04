Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast

At least one person has been killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 4 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 12:47, occupiers struck an area of Kharkiv Oblast between settlements. A civilian man, who was in a tractor at the time of the strike, was killed by the strike. The details are being established."

An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s east and centre, and an explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on 4 April.

The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones towards the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April – 4 people were killed, and 12 people were injured. A total of four strikes by Russian Shahed drones on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv. One man was rescued from under the rubble.

Russia deployed 20 kamikaze Shahed drones against Ukraine during the night of 3-4 April, with 11 of them successfully destroyed.

