Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast
Thursday, 4 April 2024, 13:59
At least one person has been killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 4 April.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "At 12:47, occupiers struck an area of Kharkiv Oblast between settlements. A civilian man, who was in a tractor at the time of the strike, was killed by the strike. The details are being established."
Background:
- An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s east and centre, and an explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on 4 April.
- The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones towards the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April – 4 people were killed, and 12 people were injured. A total of four strikes by Russian Shahed drones on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv. One man was rescued from under the rubble.
- Russia deployed 20 kamikaze Shahed drones against Ukraine during the night of 3-4 April, with 11 of them successfully destroyed.
