Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been informed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi that heavy fighting is taking place along the entire frontline, especially on the Kharkiv front and Pokrovsk front, along with other fronts in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: Zelenskyy on social media
Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has just delivered a report.
There are heavy battles along the entire front line. Special attention is being paid to the Kharkiv front, Pokrovsk front, and other fronts in Donetsk Oblast.
We also discussed defensive actions and strengthening our positions in Kharkiv Oblast. A special focus was on Chasiv Yar."
Details: Zelenskyy said that the Commander-in-Chief had reported on solutions that would provide more opportunities for Ukrainian soldiers.
Background:
- On 10 May, reports emerged that Russian occupation forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and battles are ongoing there.
- During a briefing with Slovak President Čaputová, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast.
- Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
- Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] People are being evacuated from the town of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
- Ukrainska Pravda sources say that Russian occupation forces have seized four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.
