Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been informed by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi that heavy fighting is taking place along the entire frontline, especially on the Kharkiv front and Pokrovsk front, along with other fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has just delivered a report.

Advertisement:

There are heavy battles along the entire front line. Special attention is being paid to the Kharkiv front, Pokrovsk front, and other fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

We also discussed defensive actions and strengthening our positions in Kharkiv Oblast. A special focus was on Chasiv Yar."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Commander-in-Chief had reported on solutions that would provide more opportunities for Ukrainian soldiers.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!