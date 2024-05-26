All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Woman, 98, who left Russian occupation on her own received certificate of honorary train conductor

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 26 May 2024, 11:50
Woman, 98, who left Russian occupation on her own received certificate of honorary train conductor
Lidiia, 98, had worked as a conductor at the Donetsk railway for 40 years. Ukrainian Railways/Telegram

Lidiia, 98, a woman who travelled almost 10 kilometres to leave the Russian-occupied settlement of Ocheretyne for Ukraine-controlled territory, has been awarded a certificate of honour as a train conductor.

Source: Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia)

Details: It turned out that the woman had been working as a conductor on the Donetsk railway for 40 years.

Advertisement:

"We immediately felt the familiar toughness, checked it out, and we were right," the statement said.

In addition, the woman received a certificate of honour from Ukrzaliznytsia as the honorary head of train No. 111/112, which used to run from Kyiv to Avdiivka through Lidiia's native Ocheretyne.

Representatives of the railway also brought Lidiia a bouquet of flowers from her grandson. The man continues the family business as a conductor of diplomatic flights.

"She sincerely dreams of coming back. Now only by train, following the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: