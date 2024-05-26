Woman, 98, who left Russian occupation on her own received certificate of honorary train conductor

Lidiia, 98, had worked as a conductor at the Donetsk railway for 40 years. Ukrainian Railways/Telegram

Lidiia, 98, a woman who travelled almost 10 kilometres to leave the Russian-occupied settlement of Ocheretyne for Ukraine-controlled territory, has been awarded a certificate of honour as a train conductor.

Source: Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia)

Details: It turned out that the woman had been working as a conductor on the Donetsk railway for 40 years.

"We immediately felt the familiar toughness, checked it out, and we were right," the statement said.

In addition, the woman received a certificate of honour from Ukrzaliznytsia as the honorary head of train No. 111/112, which used to run from Kyiv to Avdiivka through Lidiia's native Ocheretyne.

Representatives of the railway also brought Lidiia a bouquet of flowers from her grandson. The man continues the family business as a conductor of diplomatic flights.

"She sincerely dreams of coming back. Now only by train, following the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

In late April, Lidiia walked almost 10 kilometres under fire to leave the temporarily occupied territory. The woman was forced to leave her native Ocheretyne (Donetsk Oblast) after Russian forces destroyed her house.

Earlier, an 88-year-old resident of the same village had managed to get to the government-controlled territory under fire. Before that, the Russians took away his Ukrainian passport.

