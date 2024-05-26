All Sections
Over 11,000 consumers in Khmelnytskyi Oblast without power supply after Russian attack

Economichna PravdaSunday, 26 May 2024, 13:13
Over 11,000 consumers in Khmelnytskyi Oblast without power supply after Russian attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, 11,100 subscribers in 13 settlements were left without power supply following a Russian missile attack. The following morning, all household customers were reconnected to the power supply.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: Over 11,000 subscribers lost power as a result of the attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The emergency situation was resolved. The following morning, all consumers were reconnected.

In addition, an explosive object was discovered at one of the substations of the regional electricity distributor in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, prompting staff to contact the police and sappers.

Background: On Sunday 26 May, power engineers do not expect consumption limitations for all consumers in Ukraine.

