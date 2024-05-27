All Sections
Drones attack targets near Putin's palace in Gelendzhik, Russia

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 27 May 2024, 13:42
Drones attack targets near Putin's palace in Gelendzhik, Russia
Putin's palace in Gelendzhik. Stock photo: Anti-Corruption Foundation

Russian authorities claim that Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the city of Gelendzhik, Russia's Krasnodar Krai, not far from the palace of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, on the night of 26-27 May.

Source: Veniamin Kondratiev, the governor of Russia's Krasnodar Krai; Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Quote from Kondratiev: "The wreckage of one of the aircraft damaged an unfinished building in the village of Krinitsa. A drone crashed into trees in the village of Dzhankhot, and the fire has been put out. Early reports indicate no casualties."

Read also: From Moscow to Urals up to 200m underground: Russian investigative journalists reveal Russian president’s chain of bunkers

Details: Kondratiev claimed that all drones had been destroyed by Russian air defence units.

An estate and the palace, reportedly built for Putin according to numerous investigations, are located near the village of Dzhankhot on Cape Idokopas.

A winery called Old Provence was being built in the village of Krinitsa to process grapes grown in the estate.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that four drones had been destroyed in the Krasnodar Krai overnight.

