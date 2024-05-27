14,000 military-age Ukrainians in 124 countries have updated their personal details via Reserve+ app

Ukraine's Defence Ministry says that over 14,000 Ukrainians liable for military service in 124 countries have updated their personal details abroad through the Reserve+ government-run app since 18 May.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote from Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko: "Our citizens abroad also use the app to update their data. This is a small but important step for the country. We appreciate it and continue to develop convenient services for everyone – no matter where they are."

Details: The countries with the largest number of Ukrainians updating their personal data include Poland, Germany, Canada, Czechia, the US, the UK, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.

The Defence Ministry added that over 1.1 million people in Ukraine liable for military service have updated their information through the Reserve+ app as of 27 May. At the same time, almost 55,000 people updated their information through the сentres for the provision of administrative services, and about 38,000 did so via military enlistment offices.

