Almost 4,000 hectares of forest are burning in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Nine forest fires are still burning in Kharkiv Oblast, affecting about 3,700 hectares of forest.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Firefighters report that the Russians have started the majority of the fires.

The six flames have now been contained in an area of around 2,300 hectares.

Quote: "Employees of the State Emergency Service and forestries work in extremely challenging conditions, under constant enemy attacks.

The intricacy of extinguishing the fires is also related to the fact that some areas in the woodlands in the frontline areas have been mined and contaminated with unexploded enemy ammunition."

