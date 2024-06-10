All Sections
Russian forces bombarding Kherson, explosions rock city centre

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 June 2024, 15:35
Russian forces bombarding Kherson, explosions rock city centre
Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has said explosions were heard in the centre of Kherson, while the defence forces of Ukraine's south have reported the activity of Russian tactical aircraft.

Source: Defence forces of Ukraine's south; Roman Mrochko

Quote from Mrochko: "Kherson is under enemy fire! Explosions are heard in the central part of the city".

Details: Mrochko urged citizens not to stay in the open and to move to safer places. In addition, Ukrainian forces warned of Russian tactical aircraft activity in the southeast.

Subjects: Kherson
