Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district – video

Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that a woman was injured in a Russian attack on the city's Dniprovskyi district.

Source: Roman Mrochko on Telegram

Quote: "The woman has a mine-blast injury. She is currently being examined. The woman was injured in a recent hostile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson."

Details: Mrochko also wrote that the Russians do not stop bombarding residential areas of Kherson. Another attack caused a fire in a private house.

