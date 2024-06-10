All Sections
Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district – video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 10 June 2024, 13:45
Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that a woman was injured in a Russian attack on the city's Dniprovskyi district. 

Source: Roman Mrochko on Telegram 

Quote: "The woman has a mine-blast injury. She is currently being examined. The woman was injured in a recent hostile attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson." 

Details: Mrochko also wrote that the Russians do not stop bombarding residential areas of Kherson. Another attack caused a fire in a private house.

Subjects: Kherson
