Russia hits shop in Kherson – video

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson on 5 July. Screenshot: Video by Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have hit a shop in the central district of Kherson in the afternoon of 5 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The video shows a store in the central district of Kherson, which was attacked by Russian troops this afternoon.

Advertisement:

A direct hit from a Russian munition destroyed the roof and the retail space."

У Херсоні показали магазин, у який влучив російський снаряд pic.twitter.com/m44LU2RPNW — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 5, 2024

Details: The local authorities reported that there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!