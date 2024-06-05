Russia hits shop in Kherson – video
Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 18:17
Russian troops have hit a shop in the central district of Kherson in the afternoon of 5 June.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The video shows a store in the central district of Kherson, which was attacked by Russian troops this afternoon.
Advertisement:
A direct hit from a Russian munition destroyed the roof and the retail space."
У Херсоні показали магазин, у який влучив російський снаряд pic.twitter.com/m44LU2RPNW— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 5, 2024
Details: The local authorities reported that there were no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!