Antonov Airlines transports Turkish strategic satellite from Ankara to Florida – photo

Antonov Airlines, a Ukrainian cargo airline, jointly with the PROAIR company, has successfully delivered the Türksat 6A satellite from Ankara (Türkiye) to Florida (US).

Details: The air transport mission lasted for 39 hours.

"This is a project of national importance, as Türksat 6A is the first geostationary communication satellite aimed at extending the space possibilities of the country.

The logistics of the mission were planned for six months and the transportation had to be carried out in time for a successful launch," the company revealed.

