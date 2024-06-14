Historic step and clear signal to Putin – Scholz on US$50 billion agreement for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is convinced that the G7 plans to provide Ukraine with approximately US$50 billion in financial support, using frozen Russian assets, have been a clear signal to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Quote: "This is a very clear commitment that should embolden the Ukrainians to do what they need to to defend their independence and sovereignty.

And it is also a clear signal to the Russian President, that he can’t just sit this out and hope that fiscal problems in a country that backs Ukraine will one day let him win this war."

Details: Scholz said Putin was mistaken in thinking that international support for Ukraine would diminish over time.

"This is a very historic step we're taking today," he emphasised.

Background:

The G7 plan for Ukraine, announced on Thursday, 13 June, by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is based on providing Kyiv with a long-term loan using the proceeds from about US$300 billion of confiscated Russian assets.

Earlier, the Élysée Palace reported that the leaders of the G7 member states reached an agreement.

