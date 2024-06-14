Evening strike on Selydove, Donetsk Oblast: Russia drops bomb on residential area – photos

The scene of the strike in Selydove. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on a residential area in the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 13 June. A total of six civilians were injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on social media

Details: The authority reported that it happened on 13 June at 21:10. The Russians used a UMPB (unified multi-purpose glide bomb) D-30SM bomb against the civilian population.

Advertisement:

Four women and two men, all aged from 62 to 93, were injured as a result of the attack. They were diagnosed with blast and shrapnel wounds and bruises. They are residents of private and apartment buildings, whose windows were blown out by the blast wave.

At least 10 multi-storey residential buildings, a private household, shops, cafés and a pharmacy were also damaged.

An investigation was initiated in criminal cases over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 13 June, Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian troops had struck the town of Selydove, injuring people. At the time, five people were reported injured.

Support UP or become our patron!