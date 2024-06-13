Six civilians, including 2 children, injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

The line of contact in Ukraine’s east and south-east. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Russians have bombarded the town of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reportedly injuring six civilians, including two children.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: It is specified that a three-year-old girl sustained a blast injury, bruises and scratches.

She was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Another girl, 12, had an acute stress reaction. She will be treated at home.

The attack caused a fire and damaged nine residential buildings.

Updated: Later, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk OMA, reported on social media that, based on updated information, six people, including two children, had been injured in Novomoskovsk.

The official further noted that 91 houses, five educational institutions, and gas infrastructure had been damaged in the attack. Firefighters have put out the fire.

Lysak added that the Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones on Thursday, 13 June. They hit the district centre, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote: "People are safe. A local authorities' building, a business, a cafe and an unused building have been damaged."

