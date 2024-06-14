Russia has carried out 38 airstrikes and deployed 490 kamikaze UAVs in the past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Throughout the day on 14 June, the Russian forces launched six missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, totalling seventeen missiles. In addition, 38 air strikes were recorded, using 57 guided aerial bombs and 490 kamikaze drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 21:29 on 14 June

Details: Russia used a variety of weapons to launch almost 3,000 assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian army and surrounding villages.

In the same time period, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket and Artillery Forces targeted 15 clusters of Russian personnel, three air defence systems, two ammunition depots, and another critical object.

There were 81 combat clashes recorded at the front.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to carry out assaults in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhe three times, each with air support..

10 combat clashes with the Russian forces occurred on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian actions in the area of Andriivka proved to be unsuccessful.

Quote: "The enemy of the Ukrainian forces is attacking heavily on the Pokrovsk front. Throughout the day, the aggressor carried out 29 assaults and hostile activities. The Russian invaders continue to be most active in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol and Novopokrovsk. In total, 17 attacks on the Ukrainian defenders' positions were staved off, with another 12 combat clashes underway. The situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces have everything under control. Our soldiers are working to prevent the enemy from advancing into Ukrainian territory.

According to current information, the aggressor's casualties in this direction totaled 263 killed and injured. In addition, some invaders surrendered. We destroyed one tank, three artillery systems, eight automobiles, and five armoured combat vehicles. In addition, two vehicles, five AFVs, two tanks, and three enemy cannons were damaged.

There were 20 combat clashes that occurred on the right of the Kurakhiv front. The invaders are still quite active, attempting to push near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The Defence Forces have repelled 16 enemy attacks, four of which are currently underway."

