Over one-third of combat clashes in past day took place on Pokrovsk front

Since the beginning of the day, most of the combat clashes have taken place on the Pokrovsk front, with 24 recorded in total. The overall number of clashes at the front has risen to 71.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 14 June

Details: During the day, Russian forces continued to try to break through the Ukrainian defence on the Kupiansk and Kurakhiv fronts.

The number of combat clashes on the Kupiansk front has risen to nine.

The Russians are also active on the Lyman front. There have already been seven clashes recorded here.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out three attempts to enhance their tactical position near Rozdolivka.

Quote: "The situation on the Pokrovsk front is still intense. There have already been 24 combat clashes since the day began. Our forces repelled 14 strikes, with another 10 currently underway. Hostilities are taking place in Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol and Novopokrovsk.

The Kurakhiv front has seen a lot of combat action today as well. The total number of attacks here has risen to 15. Ukraine's defence forces successfully repulsed 12 Russian assault attempts. Near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy persisted in attempts to improve the tactical situation. They operate with the assistance of armoured vehicles. [The Russians] suffer losses. Today, our forces have already wounded 60 and killed 36 invaders. Two enemy tanks, an armoured combat vehicle, two automobiles, and a ground command post for a UAV were destroyed. Three vehicles and four enemy tanks were damaged."

