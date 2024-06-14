All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Over one-third of combat clashes in past day took place on Pokrovsk front

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 June 2024, 20:14
Over one-third of combat clashes in past day took place on Pokrovsk front
Stock photo: 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko

Since the beginning of the day, most of the combat clashes have taken place on the Pokrovsk front, with 24 recorded in total. The overall number of clashes at the front has risen to 71.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 14 June

Details: During the day, Russian forces continued to try to break through the Ukrainian defence on the Kupiansk and Kurakhiv fronts.

Advertisement:

The number of combat clashes on the Kupiansk front has risen to nine.

The Russians are also active on the Lyman front. There have already been seven clashes recorded here.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out three attempts to enhance their tactical position near Rozdolivka. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The situation on the Pokrovsk front is still intense. There have already been 24 combat clashes since the day began. Our forces repelled 14 strikes, with another 10 currently underway. Hostilities are taking place in Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol and Novopokrovsk.

The Kurakhiv front has seen a lot of combat action today as well. The total number of attacks here has risen to 15. Ukraine's defence forces successfully repulsed 12 Russian assault attempts. Near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy persisted in attempts to improve the tactical situation. They operate with the assistance of armoured vehicles. [The Russians] suffer losses. Today, our forces have already wounded 60 and killed 36 invaders. Two enemy tanks, an armoured combat vehicle, two automobiles, and a ground command post for a UAV were destroyed. Three vehicles and four enemy tanks were damaged." 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
General Staff
Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed almost 40 times across war zone today, mainly on Kurakhove front
Russia loses another 980 soldiers, 17 tanks and 34 artillery systems in one day
Russians attack on 10 fronts, fighting continues near number of settlements – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: