All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's representative to UN urges tracking those who recruit foreigners into Russian forces

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 03:15
Ukraine's representative to UN urges tracking those who recruit foreigners into Russian forces
Sergiy Kyslytsya. Photo: Kyslytsya on Facebook

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, has called on countries to track those who recruit foreigners to sign a contract with the Russian army.

Source: Kyslytsya on Facebook

Quote: "Russia resorts to press ganging foreign nationals into its occupation forces in Ukraine by threatening those already in Russia or deceiving those they recruit from abroad.

Advertisement:

As reported by international media, Russian authorities have been threatening not to extend visas of African students and workers unless they agree to join the military. Moscow detains foreigners with work visas and forces them to choose between deportation or enlistment into the army.

Russia has also launched a global recruitment drive, luring foreign nationals with promises of lucrative work before forcing them to train and deploy to the frontline. 

We urge all Member States to trace the Russian recruiters in your countries and take measures to prevent a devastating impact of the Russian crisis on the safety of your citizens. Let’s be clear, Russia is looking for cannon fodder."

Advertisement:

Details:  In particular, Kyskytsya reiterated the escape of 22 Sri Lankans who managed to desert the Russian army and come back home.

One of these 22 people, a man named Anil Madusanka, told journalists that he had been offered a job as a driver in Russia. However, upon arrival, he was handed an assault rifle and sent to the front line. After being wounded, he managed to escape to his country's embassy in Moscow, which organised his repatriation.

Kyslytsya added that Russia regularly tries to use the UN as a platform for spreading Russian propaganda.

In addition, Moscow is using every opportunity to discredit the Global Peace Summit, which is starting in Switzerland, and is launching another series of manipulative statements amid the escalation of the Russian crisis.

Kyslytsya thanked the US for the decision regarding the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (Azov), which recently passed the Leahy inspection conducted by the US government: "No evidence of violations by the Azov Brigade that may prevent US military assistance from going to this unit has been found. We welcome this conclusion that debunks the Russian smear campaign that has continued since 2014."

Kyslytsya pointed out that more than 900 Azov servicemen are currently being held in captivity in Russian prisons without any communication with the world.

Quote: "As reported by the OHCHR, some of them were beaten to death and some others – given long-term or life sentences simply for being members of the Azov Brigade. We reiterate our call to stop their torture, grant unimpeded and regular access to them by the ICRC and human rights defenders, and include them in prisoner exchanges."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UNRussiaarmy
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
UN
US believes Russia uses UN Security Council to distract from Peace Summit
China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway
War is taking lives, crippling mental health and impeding education of children in Ukraine – UNICEF
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: