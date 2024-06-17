All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force Commander posts video showing Ghosts of Kyiv at work – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 June 2024, 14:19
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, has shared a video showing pilots from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of Air Command Tsentr (Centre) at work.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Air Force pilots continue to conduct difficult missions and operations, which include destroying enemy targets in the air and striking hostile ground targets.

I am confident that when Western aircraft arrive at all of the Air Force's tactical aviation brigades, this work will be significantly more effective. For now, our pilots are getting the most out of the Soviet-made equipment in service. Ground staff keep these aircraft combat-ready and take every precaution to keep them away from enemy eyes.


Thank you, ‘Ghosts of Kyiv’, for your bravery and heroism."

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda, the video shows guided aircraft missiles, AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles, and GBU-62 JDAM-ER guided bombs being launched.

Background:

  • The "Ghost of Kyiv" is the symbol of a Ukrainian pilot, a defender who appears where people are not expecting him and destroys Russian aircraft in the skies above Ukraine. 
  • Official reports say the "Ghost of Kyiv" is a collective image of the pilots from the Ukrainian Air Force’s 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade who defend Ukrainian skies. 

